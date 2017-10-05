Advert
Thursday, October 5, 2017, 14:00 by Vanessa Macdonald

Repairs started at Marsa-Ħamrun flyover

Times of Malta had raised alarm 10 days before

A team of men were working last night on the Marsa-Ħamrun flyover, just 10 days after the Times of Malta raised the alarm about its detoriating condition.

Watch: Marsa-Ħamrun flyover debris worries safety expert

The falling debris, cracks and exposed ribs had already been reported by the newspaper in 2004.

Read: Experts differ over state of Qormi bridge

Transport Malta had at the time reassured the public that it regularly monitored and inspected the national road network "to implement the necessary upgrades, maintenance or repairs and avoid safety risks, damage or other consequences”.

It did not refer to any shortcomings on the flyover but it did acknowledge that it was slated for upgrade: “Transport Malta is considering options to determine the most viable way forward to upgrade it as part of the ongoing commitment to constantly improve the quality of the Maltese road infrastructure.”

The bridge was developed in the 1950s. 

