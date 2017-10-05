Police arrest 13 for pickpocketing

Photo: Shutterstock

Five men and eight women were this afternoon arrested by the police in connection with pickpocketing incidents.

The police said the first 10 people - four men and six women, were arrested at around 12.30pm following days of observation.

At the time, a rental van stopped in front of a hotel in Sliema and shortly after, the arrested people, all Bulgarians, got out of the hotel carrying luggage.

The police said they had information that the Bulgarians were leaving Malta later in the afternoon. The police arrested the foreigners, who were accompanied by two girls and a boy aged between five and six, and they were taken to Sliema police station for questioning.

Two hours later, the police arrested two women and a man, who was accompanied by a boy.

The police said they contacted Appoġġ to assist in finding alternative accommodation for the children.

The Bulgarians were in possession of a substantial amount of euros and sterling and other foreign currency and mobile phones that had been reported stolen.

The police said they had CCTV footage and other evidence relative to this organised activity, including evidence that they were using children.

The Bulgarians are expected to be arraigned on Saturday morning.

Other pickpocketing arrests have taken place earlier this month and two Bulgarians were jailed on Tuesday.

Following a rise in the number of thefts in Sliema and St Julians, particularly from bus stops and on the buses themselves, the police have stepped up investigations and patrols.