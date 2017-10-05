Old dairy plant to be retained as part of Xewkija business centre
1950s building will be restored and used
A new multi-purpose hub business centre was given planning permission by the Planning Board today.
The business centre will replace the ex-Malta Dairy Milk processing plant in the industrial estate of Xewkija.
While the old processing plant will be demolished, the administrative block of the old plant which is a protected Modernist building, will be restored and used to house offices, conference rooms and ancillary facilities.
The building is a 1950s modernist building designed by the renowned Maltese architect Joseph George Huntingford. The building is characterised by a streamline design, devoid of any ornamentation, using cantilevered canopies and window hoods in concrete.
