MIA share price reaches 20-month high

The MSE Equity Price Index advanced by 0.36% to 4,682.499 points today. Trading activity was spread across four equities only whilst volumes dropped markedly to just €0.12 million from yesterday’s three-week high of €0.73 million.

Positive sentiment continued to drive the share price of Malta International Airport plc higher as it gained a further 3.1% to a fresh 20-month high of €4.60 across 12,250 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was GO plc which rebounded by 1.6% to the €3.511 level on a single deal of just 2,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc continued to trade within a tight range as the equity eased minimally lower back to the €2.10 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €2.09 (-0.5%). A total of 25,470 shares changed hands.

PG plc lost 0.6% to the €1.49 level on insignificant volumes.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the first time in five days as it slipped by 0.2% to 1,119.205 points. Eurozone sovereign yields were mostly higher today (bond prices dropped) as minutes of the ECB monetary policy meeting held last month which were published today showed that the ECB is inclined to reduce the amount of monthly bond purchases amid stronger economic underlying dynamics despite the risks associated with low inflation and a stronger euro.

