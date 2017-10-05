Live - Prince Charles keynote speaker in Our Oceans conference

Prince Charles this morning was the keynote speaker at the fourth annual Our Oceans conference which is discussing ways to clean up and protect the oceans.

The conference is being hosted in Malta and was also addressed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, EU foreign affairs high commissioner Federica Mogherini and the EU's Fisheries commissioner, Karmenu Vella, among others.

Our Ocean 2017 will address the themes of marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, and climate change

More than 40 ministers and other leaders from more than 100 countries are attending the meeting and are expected to announce pledges. to protect the sea

Previous conferences have seen a wide range of commitments agreed by nations and billions of pounds pledged.

In his address the Prince of Wales urged consumers to match the commitment made by some of the world's biggest brands to stop the devastating impact plastics are having on our oceans.

He also asked businesses to come up with more innovative solutions to reuse plastic or come up with initiatives to encourage consumers to recycle items such as plastic bottles.