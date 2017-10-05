Infant biscuits withdrawn from market
Apple-flavoured product is available in Malta
A brand of infant biscuits has been withdrawn from the market after they were found to contain high levels of acrylamide.
The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said that the product affected was the BISKids biscuits with apple concentrate by Belgian manufacturer Belkorn, 150g packets.
The directorate said that some packets had been sold in Malta.
Acrylamide may be formed in foods, typically carbohydrate-rich and protein-low plant commodities, during cooking or other thermal processing such as frying, baking or roasting at temperatures of 120°C or higher.
Acrylamide is considered to be both genotoxic and carcinogenic in laboratory animals.
For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8 m and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by e-mail [email protected].
