Heritage Malta’s Valletta museums open for free during Notte Bianca

Heritage Malta museums in Valletta will open for free till late on Saturday, Notte Bianca.

The museums are the National Museum of Archaeology, the Palace Armoury

and the Palace State Rooms and Fort St Elmo which houses the National War

Museum.

Heritage Malta will also set-up a small exhibition at the Auberge de Castille, with a selection of Egyptian artefacts from the National Collection.

The museums will be open from 6pm till midnight.

The Central Bank’s main premises at Castille Place will be also open to the public between 6pm and 11pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the bank's currency museum and the Malta Coin Centre.

Valletta-themed photos will be exhibited in the passageway between the entrance opposite Tritons Fountain and the path leading to Triq Ġlormu Cassar on the way to Castille Square. Visitors will also be able to access the Victor Pasmore Gallery and a bonsai exhibition organised in collaboration with the Bonsai Culture Group in the Bank’s recently inaugurated gardens.