Thursday, October 5, 2017, 19:45

Two hospitalised, one critical, in bizarre Mellieħa shooting

Incident believed to be related to hunting

Two men were hospitalised, one in critical condition, this evening after they were hit by shotgun pellets as they were driving out of Triq il-Qammiegħ in Għadira.

The police said the incident happened at 7.15pm.

The two men were in a van when the incident took place. A 29-year-old from Mellieħa was driving, while the other victim, a 30-year-old man from Gżira was a passenger. Both are believed to be hunters. 

Details about the incident are still sparse but a source said police are working on the theory that the incident was related to hunting. The perpetrator is believed to still be on the loose. 

The police are investigating.

 

