62 Maltese nationals abroad seek consular assistance since January
Sixty-two requests for consular assistance were made between January and September 15 this year, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said.
Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Mr Abela said eight were related to cases of Maltese people arrested in foreign countries. These were in Abu Dhabi, Albania, Greece and Libya, one each, and Germany and Italy - two each.
Another 10 requests were for medical assistance by Maltese abroad. There was a case each in the US, France, Indonesia, England, Swizerland and Turkey and four cases in Italy.
Four Maltese died in Austria, Malaysia and two in Italy.
There were 16 Maltese nationals who lost or had their travel documents stolen and requested assistance after finding it dificult to return to Malta. This happened twice in Agentina, Belgium, England and Thailand and once in Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Philippines, Germany, Italy, Kenya and New Zealand.
In another four cases, assistance was requested by Maltese or Maltese nationals held in foreign airports for several reasons. In 10 cases, Maltese nationals requested asstance for services from third countries.
