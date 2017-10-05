2,971 Gozitans must commute to work in Malta

Almost 3,000 Gozitans work in Malta, 56% of them in the public sector, according to official statistics.

A total 14,699 people from Gozo and Comino have a job, 2,971 of whom work in Malta.

Between 2010 and 2016, the average was 2,795, according to the National Statistics Office.

Almost a fifth of the 2,912 people seeking employment came from Gozo.