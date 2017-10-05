Advert
Thursday, October 5, 2017, 13:25

2,971 Gozitans must commute to work in Malta

One in five of unemployed are from Gozo

Almost 3,000 Gozitans work in Malta, 56% of them in the public sector, according to official statistics.

A total 14,699 people from Gozo and Comino have a job, 2,971 of whom work in Malta.

Between 2010 and 2016, the average was 2,795, according to the National Statistics Office.

Almost a fifth of the 2,912 people seeking employment came from Gozo.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Thunderstorm disrupts flights,...

  2. Two injured in jewellery shop hold-up at...

  3. Paqpaqli volunteers want President to...

  4. Prince Charles leads George Cross...

  5. Academics lambast new university logo as...

  6. Paqpaqli accused had been offered role...

  7. Għarb was today's wettest locality

  8. PN leader Adrian Delia takes his seat in...

  9. Police yet to press corruption charges...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed