2,971 Gozitans must commute to work in Malta
One in five of unemployed are from Gozo
Almost 3,000 Gozitans work in Malta, 56% of them in the public sector, according to official statistics.
A total 14,699 people from Gozo and Comino have a job, 2,971 of whom work in Malta.
Between 2010 and 2016, the average was 2,795, according to the National Statistics Office.
Almost a fifth of the 2,912 people seeking employment came from Gozo.
