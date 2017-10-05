The forgotten playground
Would someone from St Paul’s Bay local council (who is directly responsible for the project) please update the 1,100+ children attending the Maria Regina School as to when, after an absence of some 10 years, the playground next door is likely to be completed and returned to them to enjoy?
To remind the readers, this playground was taken from the children to build an indoor boules club for the adults and it was planned to rebuild the playground above the new club space.
However, a decade later, the adults have been enjoying their play area while the children had to go without such a facility. Is this a case of taking the toys from the children to please the adults?
This should not even have been contemplated in a civilised world, let alone see it happen. The site, which is just outside the school main entrance, has now been left with some shabbily-erected wire fence, which, in certain parts, is an accident waiting to happen.
Please, all concerned, have a heart and put the interests of the children first and not that of the voters, as has been the case.
