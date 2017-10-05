Photo: viewingmalta.com

The first 100 days of the present government have now elapsed. A couple of important projects were rightly promoted, yet, if I am not mistaken, not a single word was said with regard to the government’s electoral pledge concerning the introduction of a fast-ferry service between the two islands.

Some of the promised projects will be funded by the EU but nothing seems to be happening about them.

Now that winter is almost here, the Gozitans, especially those that regularly travel to Malta, will appreciate knowing what exactly does the government have in mind with respect to this important promise. I am doubly sure that the Gozo Minister and all Gozitan MPs as well as other bodies, such as the Gozo University Group, are leaving no stone unturned to see this vital service finally being implemented.