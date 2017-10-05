Any news?
The big news last week was that electoral papers for the Nationalist Party leadership election had been forged. An immediate investigation was launched.
I am aware there are different interpretations, in Malta, of the word “immediate” but it surely should not take long to investigate. Will it be like all those other “investigations” announced on an almost daily basis without our ever learning the findings?
Otherwise, any news, yet, from the investigation team?
