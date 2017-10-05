Malta held by Lithuania

Malta players celebrate Andrei Agius opener. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta picked up its first in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign when were held by Lithuania to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

It was a deserved result for the gallant Maltese who finally earned their first positive result in Group F after eight successive defeats.

Lithuania created the first scoring opportunity after eight minutes when Fiodor Cernych found Arvydas Novikovas in space inside the area and with Andrew Hogg charging out of goal to close his angle he tried to find a team-mate but his pass was intercepted by Ryan Camilleri who cleared.

It was Malta who drew first blood on 25 minutes when Andrei Agius seized possession some 30 metres out and let fly a powerful drive that flew past Emilijus Zubas and into the net.

The Lithuanians almost dampened Malta’s spirits a minute later when Novikovas found Nenjus Valskis who flicked the ball onto the upright before Hogg picked up the ball.

The Lithuanians increased their possession count on the restart and their pressure yielded an equaliser on 54 minutes.

It was another gem of a goal as Vykintas Slivka made space for himself just outside the area and the Hibs midfielder let fly a rising shot that flew into the top corner of the net.

On the hour, Hogg showed great reflexes to tip over Edvinas Girdvainis’ swerving drive from a free-kick.

Malta finally threatened on 71 minutes later when Effiong won a free-kick in a central position and Failla’s inswinger was palmed away by Zubas.

The Lithuanian no.1 again distinguished himself on 77 minutes when he somehow kept out Paul Fenech’s deflected header following a Failla free-kick.