Malta FA revises seating plan for Lithuania qualifier

The Malta Football Association has revised the seating plan for today’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F qualifier between Malta and Lithuania at the National Stadium due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Ticket holders for the Millennium D sector will now be seated in West Stand C while those who have a ticket for the Millennium F sector are to move to West Stand A. This also applies to Goal Card holders.

Both the Millennium D and F sectors will be closed for today’s match between Malta and Lithuania but Millennium E (Trophies Lounge) will be fully operational.

Those fans who intended to purchase a match ticket for any of the Millennium sectors at the door are advised to proceed to the West Stand ticket booths.

The match between Malta and Lithuania kicks off at 20.45. Gates open at 19.00.