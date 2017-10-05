Muscat and Delia to address EY conference

Both the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia have confirmed that they shall deliver a keynote speech during EY’s Annual Attractiveness Event being held on October. 25

The conference, focusing on foreign investment, will feature over 60 speakers - Malta's top decision makers in the public and private sectors as well as high-profile international speakers.

This year’s theme is ‘Thinking without the box: disruption, technology and FDI’. Through a series of addresses, panel discussions and break-out sessions, the conference aims to explore how government and businesses will harness the power of disruptive innovation, in order for Malta to be a disruptor rather than disrupted.

Other international keynote speakers include the world renowned BBC news correspondent, Kate Adie, as well as EY’s global blockchain leader and Artificial Intelligence leader, repectively Paul Brody and Keith Strier. A

number of other foreign and local speakers have also confirmed their participation and contribution to the various sectoral discussion panels.

The conference also showcases the results of an EY Malta survey carried out amongst foreign firms and investors already operating in Malta.

Early registration is recommended by visiting eymaltaattractiveness.com