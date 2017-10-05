Advert
Thursday, October 5, 2017, 13:31 by Reuters

Italian regulator says taking action against Ryanair over flight cancellations

Over 700,000 passengers being affected over coming months

Italy's civil aviation authority said today it was preparing to impose sanctions on Ryanair over its handling of mass cancellations of flights last month.

"The process of sanctions for failing to inform passengers has been started," a spokesperson for ENAC said, giving no details.

Ryanair last month announced a wave of flight cancellations caused by a shortage of pilots. It is expected to affect more than 700,000 passengers over the coming months.

Britain's aviation regulator said last week that Ryanair had "capitulated" to pressure to inform passengers hit by flight cancellations of their rights, and would keep pushing the airline to fully compensate them.

Read: Cancelled flight? You may be entitled to compensation

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Benna unveils a fresh new look

  2. Navigating fintech terminology

  3. Brexit uncertainty prompts shock British...

  4. Air ticket price components

  5. MSE Equity Price Index suffers 3rd...

  6. Trading activity in BOV surges

  7. A primer on fixed income securities

  8. EU orders Amazon to repay $295 mln in...

  9. Summary trading on the Borża

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-10-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed