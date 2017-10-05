Local quality

Malta Dairy Products Limited, producers of Benna fresh milk and Benna fresh milk products, have launched an updated Benna logo that keeps the elements of past designs but has a more modern and bolder look that reflects the optimism with which the company is looking at the future.

The company has also launched the ‘Farmer owned – quality guarantee’ badge. The underlying concept behind this badge is the care being taken in every step of the journey of milk from the cow to the consumer’s table.

All Benna products are made from 100 per cent fresh Maltese milk that is coming from dedicated dairy farmers. The farmers own the dairy company Malta Dairy Products Ltd, which guarantees the highest quality.

The company has also introduced new packaging for all its fresh milk cartons, including for fresh skimmed milk, fresh milk 2.5 per cent fat, fresh whole milk, fresh lactose free milk andfresh milkshakes.

Another innovation in the milk cartons is the introduction of a convenient cap on all cartons. The carton is also friendlier to the environment and has a better quality that safeguards the freshness of milk.

In the coming weeks, the company will also introduce a new product, including Pure Butter, that is made from 100 per cent Maltese cream, Tar-Raħħal Maltese cheese, lactose-free ricotta, coconut milkshake and lactose-free fresh milk in 500ml cartons.

As part of its ongoing capital investment programme that has already reached around €17 million in the last 10 years, Malta Dairy Products Ltd has announced a further capital investment of €3 million in more plant and machinery that will enable the company to continue producing high-quality products and enter new markets that will open new horizons to the local dairy industry.

This commitment to a continuous capital investment programme ensures that the company operates from fully-certified premises and uses state- of-the-art equipment in all its processes.