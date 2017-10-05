Attracting association conferences

Conventions Malta has launched two new support schemes aimed at assisting and attracting more association conferences to Malta.

Both schemes will apply to events taking place between 2018 and 2020. The Local Associations Scheme supports local entities looking to host international conferences and meetings in Malta.

The scheme covers monetary support of up to €6,500, flights for decision-makers visiting Malta on a site inspection prior to choosing the destination, and other forms of assistance such as gifts and resources to be used during the bidding process.

The International Associations Scheme is targeted towards those international associations which do not have a representation in Malta and are considering bringing their meeting to the islands.

This scheme offers a subvention of €25 per international participant up to a maximum of €12,500 per event, apart from flights for site inspection trips. The same non-monetary support of gifts and resources is also offered in this scheme.

Applicant organisations need to meet specific eligibility criteria. Events have to take place over a minimum of three nights and organisations must submit their applications before the destination is chosen.

Applications need to reach Conventions Malta by no later than six months prior to the start of the event.

Conventions Malta was set up by the Malta Tourism Authority in 2015 and its main role is to promote Malta as a destination for meetings, conferences and incentives while working closely with trade partners to carry out research, planning, product development and quality assurance.

The organisation is a member of the International Congress and Convention Association, which is the global meetings industry network.

For more information visit http://conventionsmalta.com/en-GB/page/conventions-malta/associations/12 .