Shakespeare... as you've never seen it before

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Think for one moment what a 17-year old William Shakespeare might have been inspired to write. Imagine that all his characters, speeches, all his plots came to him in one moment and he put them all down in one play.

An old manuscript discovered by a completely unimportant bag of bones beneath a car park in Leicester turned out to be William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play. Tests on the manuscript confirm that it is actually written in all of Shakespeare’s handwritings. This manuscript, never performed before, contains Shakespeare’s first inspirations and ideas.

Unifaun Theatre Productions will be staging this show to Malta, abridged by the whacky thespians known as Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor of Reduced Shakespeare Company fame. The play, originally 40 hours long has been reduced to 2 hours of madness, fun and laughter.

Directed by Chris Gatt, the play features Nathan Brimmer, Joseph Zammit and their cat who will be performing over a thousand characters for the Maltese audiences. However, Unifaun would like to advise their patrons that on certain nights, Asparagus the cat will be replaced by novice James Ryder.

The performances will be staged at Spazju Kreattiv’s St james Cavalier Main Theatre on October 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, and 22. The shows are all held at 8pm except for Saturday's show which is being staged at 6.30pm due to Notte Bianca. Sunday's show is being sold at a specially reduced price.

Bookings can be made online at www.kreattivita.org or by calling 2122 3216.