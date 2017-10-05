Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel prize for Literature

Kazuo Ishiguro. Photo: Reuters (file photo)

Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro has won the Nobel Prize for Literature for uncovering “the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world,” the Swedish Academy said on Thursday on awarding the 9 million crown ($1.1 million) prize.

The 62-year-old author of The Remains of the Day, who was raised in Britain, was described by one of the members of the Swedish Academy which awarded him the prize as “an exquisite novelist”.

Ishiguro told the BBC the prize was “flabbergastingly flattering”, the broadcaster reported on its website.

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature

“It’s a magnificent honour, mainly because it means that I‘m in the footsteps of the greatest authors that have lived, so that’s a terrific commendation,” he was quoted as saying.

He said he hoped the prize would be a force for good.

“The world is in a very uncertain moment and I would hope all the Nobel prizes would be a force for something positive in the world as it is at the moment,” he said.

The award marks a return to a more mainstream interpretation of literature after the 2016 prize went to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

The prize is named after dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will. ($1 = 8.1083 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Justyna Pawlak, additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Niklas Pollard, Johannes Hellstrom and Daniel Dickson)

