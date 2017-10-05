Extended bus service for Notte Bianca

An extended bus and ferry service will be in operation throughout Notte Bianca on Saturday.

To avoid crowding, visitors making use of public transport are encouraged to enter Valletta from City Gate, while others making use of other transport means are asked to enter from the Lower Valletta from other entrances along the ring road.

During Notte Bianca, Malta Public Transport will be organising a special extended bus service. There will also be a shuttle service around Valletta between 5pm and midnight. Holders of a tallinja card may pay the special night fare of €2.50. Non-card holders may pay €3 on the bus. For more information, customers may contact Malta Public Transport on 2122 2000.

Ferris will operate a shuttle service from Sliema to Marsamxett, Valletta, and from the Three Cities to Lascaris, Valletta and back. This shuttle ferry service will operate from 7pm until 2am of Sunday.

The Gozo Channel will be running according to the summer schedule, while taxi services will be available from the Floriana bus terminus. Park & Ride Blata l-Bajda, as well as the Floriana and Valletta car parks, will also be operating on the night.

The Upper Barrakka lift will be operating at a cost of €1 per trip. Visitors are also informed that roads leading to inner Valletta will be closed for traffic after 5pm. This does not apply for residents.

Notte Bianca is organised by the Festivals Directorate within Arts Council Malta.

www.nottebianca.org.mt