Watch: After the earthquake (ARTE)
Survivors speak out
In August 24, 2016, an earthquake in Italy killed 300 people and wiped a village off of the map. Hundreds of thousands of tons of debris still litter the Amatrice region in central Italy, one year after a devastating earthquake. Many survivors are still waiting to be rehomed, living in emergency housing. Less than 500 homes have been given, when 3800 more are needed.
