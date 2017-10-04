Trump throws paper towels into crowd in Puerto Rico

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania visited a disaster relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Trump threw paper towels into the crowd.

Trump visited the island to reassure its struggling residents that he is committed to their recovery.

The storm wiped out the island's power grid, and less than half of its residents have running water. It is still difficult to get a cell phone signal or find fuel for generators and cars. About 88 percent of cellphone sites are still out of service.

One of the first people Trump met when he touched down in San Juan was the city's mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has repeatedly blasted Trump for what she said was insufficient concern about the US territory's plight.