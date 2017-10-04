Motorbike explodes in Paris outside Jordan military mission
Reasons for explosion remain unclear
A motorbike exploded outside a Jordanian military attache's office in western Paris this morning, Jordan's Petra news agency has reported.
No staff at the mission were injured in the blast, a spokesman from Jordan's foreign ministry told the news agency.
An embassy official said that there was no indication that the explosion was targeting Jordanian interests, and that the reasons for the explosion remained unclear.
Police are investigating further.
