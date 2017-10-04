34 sentenced to life for attempting to kill President during Turkey coup

At least 34 suspects have been sentenced to life in prison after a court in south-western Turkey convicted them of charges that include attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during last year's failed coup.

A total of 46 suspects - 37 of them former military personnel - have been on trial since February in the city of Mugla accused of attempted assassination, violation of the constitution and other crimes against the state during the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The defendants were accused of attacking the hotel in the resort of Marmaris where Mr Erdogan was staying, killing two policemen.

Mr Erdogan had left the hotel shortly before it was stormed.

Turkey has blamed the coup on the movement led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers are accused of infiltrating the military and other state institutions. Mr Gulen denies the charges.

State television TRT said the court handed down life prison terms to 34 of the defendants.

One of them, a former lieutenant-colonel, was acquitted.

It did not report on any sentences yet for eight other suspects.

The trial against Mr Gulen, who was named as one of the defendants, and two other defendants who were on the run, will continue separately, TRT reported.