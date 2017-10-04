Thawed Carp kicks off Russian film festival

Evgeny Mironov and Marina Neyolova are the main actors in Thawed Carp.

The first film to kick off the Russian Film Week is Thawed Carp from director Vladimir Kott.

The story revolves around Elena Mihailovna (Marina Neyolova), who having worked all her life in the only school of a provincial town, lives modestly in retirement.

Unexpectedly she learns of a fatal diagnosis, which can at any moment end her life. Instead of an unbearable anticipation, she resolutely begins the preparation for her death in order to simplify the procedure for her son Oleg (Evgeny Mironov).

She has not seen her only son for over five years because he works in the capital. Oleg is constantly busy and he does not have time for his lonely mother.

The film is being shown today at the Embassy Complex, Valletta, at 8.30pm. For tickets log on to www.embassycomplex.com.mt.

Film masterclass

As part of the Russian Film Week in Malta, Film Production Services Malta is organising a masterclass by two Russian cinematographers – Ilya Uchitel (director) and Philipp Pastukhov (producer) of the comedy The Lights of Big Village. The masterclass is supported by the Malta Film Commission.

The main topics are the director’s debut in the featured film after a series of short films (by Uchitel) and specifics of production process of historical films and interaction with the creative team (by Pastukhov).

The masterclass is being held today at 4pm at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, 36, Merchants Street, Valletta.