Migration seminar

The University of Malta’s Islands and Small States Institute is organising a seminar on migration and its social, economic and political implications.

The speakers are Russell King from the University of Sussex, who will talk on ‘What can Brexit teach us about migration?’.

Mario Vassallo and Jean Claude Cachia from the University of Malta will talk on ‘Domestic and European response to migration: Malta’s moral dilemma’ and Raymond Facciol, also from the University, will talk on ‘Impact of migration on education and schools’.

The seminar is being held today at the University of Malta, Gateway Room 164, between 6 and 8 pm. Attendance is free but those wishing to attend are to inform Romina Carabott (ISSI) on [email protected] or call 2340 2117 or 2134 4879.