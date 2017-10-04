Defining vegan-friendly wines

Wine tutor Georges Meekers will explain in easy-to-understand language what the consumer needs to know about what makes wine vegan and the principal difference between ‘v-wines’ and other wines in a wine-tasting session at Emanuel Delicata Winery today.

He will also talk about viticulture, winemaking and wine appreciation in general.

Six vegan wines will be tasted alongside canapes throughout the session, which will end with a question-and-answer session.

The wines are Gran Cavalier Sauvignon Blanc, Malta’s quality varietal expression of the grape, Grand Vin de Hauteville Chardonnay, a top-notch white palate pleaser, Ġellewża Frizzante, Malta’s unique off-dry semi-sparkling rosé, Victoria Heights Syrah Rosé, a seriously tasty pink from Gozo, Medina Syrah, Grenache and Carignan, a low-tannin, youthful red blend, and Gran Cavalier Merlot, a complex cask-aged icon red.

The event is being held today at 7pm at Emanuel Delicata Winery, Swansea Street, Paola. For more information and bookings, log on to www.delicata.com/masterclass/.