Spazju Kreattiv is presenting El Cosmonauta, a two-hour Spanish film.

The production is the first Spanish film to make use of crowdfunding, and has garnered attention in Spain for its transmedia publicity campaign, which included a two-day festival, a flashmob and ongoing plans to create related webisodes, mobile content and possibly an alternate reality game.

The story takes viewers on a sci-fi voyage that starts in 1967, when Stas and Andrei join the moon race between the Soviet and American governments at the freshly-launched training programme in Star City, near Moscow.

Stas goes on to become the first Soviet cosmonaut on the moon, a mission that sees him tragically lost in space. After Stas is declared missing, ghostly radio messages eventually communicate that he has found his way back to an evacuated Earth – but there appears to be no living soul in sight.

The screening of the main feature is complemented by three short films and an introduction by director Nicolás Alcalá – The Cosmonaut: Transmedia Experience (2013), The Cosmonaut (2013) and Historia de un libro (2010).

The film is screening today at 7.30pm at St James Cavalier, Valletta. Entrance is free but booking is required. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.