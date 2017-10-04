Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a number of volunteers who helped the Office of the President organise the ill-fated 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina event yesterday filed a judicial protest against President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca claiming compensation for the damages they are suffering or may suffer in the future.

MaltaToday reports how park animals were killed in a fire yesterday. It also reports that PBS will appoint an inquiry into procurement by CEO John Bundy.

The Malta Independent leads with Peter Micallef’s election, and subsequent resignation from parliament to give way to Adrian Delia. It also reports that the PA is considering whether to sanction an illegal zoo in Siggiewi.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the unanimous decision of the PN executive to co-opt party leader Adrian Delia to parliament.

L-orizzont reports on a study commissioned by the Malta Developers’ Association which found that rising salaries had sparked demand for property.