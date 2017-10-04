Thunderstorm disrupts flights
Tarmac damage on Mellieha road
A number of flights were disrupted this morning as a severe thunderstorm hit Malta.
Flights from Niederrhein (Ryanair), Amsterdam (Transavia), Warsaw (LOT) and Manchester (EasyJet), due to arrive between 9am and 11.30am, diverted to Palermo but a flight from Istanbul landed as planned at 9.30am.
The return flights to Niederrhein, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Manchester were also delayed.
A number of roads were reported flooded and a reader reported tarmac 'peeling off' on Mellieha's main road.
Malta airport was briefly closed on Monday morning when a lightning strike affected radar services.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.