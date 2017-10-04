Advert
Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 10:21

Thunderstorm disrupts flights

Tarmac damage on Mellieha road

A number of flights were disrupted this morning as a severe thunderstorm hit Malta.

Flights from Niederrhein (Ryanair), Amsterdam (Transavia), Warsaw (LOT) and Manchester (EasyJet), due to arrive between 9am and 11.30am, diverted to Palermo but a flight from Istanbul landed as planned at 9.30am.

The return flights to Niederrhein, Amsterdam, Warsaw and Manchester were also delayed.

A number of roads were reported flooded and a reader reported tarmac 'peeling off' on Mellieha's main road.

Malta airport was briefly closed on Monday morning when a lightning strike affected radar services.

