Three new cancer drugs added to state-funded list

The list of state-funded cancer medicines has increased to seven, the Health Minister announced this morning, at the launch of a national cancer plan for the next four years.



So far, the government had introduced four such medicines to the state's formulary, including one that benefits around 300 bladder cancer patients, and three others that treat leukaemia, cervix cancer and prostate cancer patients.

The three new ones will be for patients with advanced breast and advanced kidney cancers and melanoma.

In all, these seven medicines will cost €4.5 million a year, which, for Dr Fearne said are a good investment considering that until now, it was the patients themselves who were forking out the money.

Treatment is one of the pillars on which the National Cancer Plan for the Maltese Islands 2017 – 2021 was built, the Minister noted.

The plan also calls for the setting up of a national cancer research foundation by the government in collaboration with the University of Malta and other universities on the island.

Dr Fearne noted this morning that one of the government’s priorities, as evident in the plan, is prevention.

Every year, 2,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Malta, with 800 dying of illness every year. The longer people live, the larger the chance of developing cancer.

While there was nothing one could do about this risk factor, the government was determined to create awareness about other preventable risks, namely smoking, obesity, excessive alcohol drinking and lack of exercise.

