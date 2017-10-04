Prince Charles arrives in Malta

Prince Charles with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this afternoon. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Charles, the Prince of Wales arrived in Malta today for a two-day visit coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Malta being awarded the George Cross.

The heir apparent to Queen Elizabeth II's crown began his trip with a visit to the Auberge de Castille, where he was given a ceremonial welcome and greeted by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

He will today also visit St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, whose restoration he is supporting.

This evening he will attend a ceremony marking the George Cross anniversary, while he is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech at the Our Ocean conference tomorrow. The global conference brings together world leaders to discuss maritime issues affecting the planet.

He will later meet participants of the Prince’s Trust International.