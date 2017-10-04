Only one in three given place in homes for the elderly
Over 6,500 applications since 2013
Only one in every three applicants were given places in government homes for the elderly, according to figures released for the period between 2013 and the end of September 2017.
Social Welfare Minister Michael Farrugia said in Parliament in response to a question by MP Maria Deguara that there had been 6,512 applications of which only 2,400 were given places.
In separate Parliamentary Questions, he also revealed that the government had secured 127 places for the elderly in Casa Arkati in Mosta as of June 2017 (roughly twice the number it had in 2013); 36 places in Villa San Lawrenz in Gozo (up from zero in 2013); and 93 at Central Home in Mosta – roughly on par with 2013.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.