MUT demands action to address teachers shortage

MUT President Marco Bonnici speaking this morning.

The Malta Union of Teachers has again called for government action to address the shortage of teachers and LSAs in many schools and resource centres.

"This shortage is stretching of the workforce and is affecting essential services such as guidance and complementary teaching, as educators are being shifted around to fill vacancies of teachers and consequently creating new gaps in service," the union said today.

"The shortage of LSAs is affecting particularly services in Resource Centres, as the reduction in personnel is leading to limitations in services provided to students."

The union in an obvious reference to recent comments by the minister of education, said it expects action and not just pleasant words about respect for educators.

The union made its remarks as it marked World Teachers Day and the opening of the new scholastic year.

Institute for Education changes deplored

The MUT said it also deplored changes made at the Institute for Education, which is a teacher-training institution launched in 2015 following discussions between the Government and entities such as the Malta Union of Teachers, the University of Malta, the Council for the Teaching Profession, MCAST, ITS and other.

"The Union finds it deplorable that this Board, and with it the institute's independence, has been eliminated at the stroke of a pen and that the Education Ministry can now appoint directly his own people to take decisions about the various training programmes for educators without any consultation," MUT President Marco Bonnici said.

“While on one day the ministry speaks of respect and improvement of conditions, on the following we have these types of regressive decisions which are the exact opposite of what is preached."