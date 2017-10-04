Matsec exams: Most candidates do not want Systems of Knowledge to be compulsory

Feedback by Matsec exam candidates showed that most students agreed with the structure of the Matriculation Certificate, especially the importance given to interdisciplinarity, but disagreed with the compulsory nature of Systems of Knowledge, the University of Malta said today.

The University published the feedback given by exam candidates in a post-examination survey and its own reaction. The survey was held through an e-mail sent to all candidates. 1,549 replies were gathered.

It said that feedback about examination centres and invigilation was mostly positive, although this was the one area with most indicated room for improvement.

This year, more respondents complained about noise levels and traffic congestion.

Many did not know about candidates' guidebook

The University said that although most candidates did not know that Matsec had published a new candidates’ guidebook, those who did use the guidebook found it to be helpful.

As from the coming exam session, information about accessing the guidebook will also be given with the exam timetable.

Most respondents (81.7%) who sought help from Matsec reported it to be helpful.

The only group of respondents not satisfied with the response were those who used non-Matsec official means (e.g. student organisations, school counsellors, petitions).

Controversy over aural exams

Most survey respondents said they would prefer aural examinations to be conducted using live speakers. Following the implementation of recorded audio for SEC Arabic, German, and Spanish, this year the same practice was extended to the foreign language subjects at SEC level with the largest number of registrations: Italian and French. Respondents, including those who did not sit for SEC examinations this year, reported audio problems as a reason why aural examinations should be conducted using live speakers.

"This suggests that respondents’ views were influenced by media reports about lack of audibility during one of the examinations," Matsec said.

It pointed out that some felt that using a live speaker would give some candidates unfair advantages, such as resorting to lip reading or asking the examiner to reduce his/her rate or change his/her accent.

Recorded audio, on the other hand, provided equal conditions to all candidates.

Most respondents had positive views about coursework interviews. Several coursework interviews were held as part of every examination session. Feedback collected from respondents who did attend such an interview was mostly positive.

Most respondents agreed with the structure of the Matriculation Certificate, especially the importance given to interdisciplinarity, while disagreeing with the compulsory nature of IM Systems of Knowledge.

Older candidates were more likely to see value in Systems of Knowledge.

The full report may be accessed at: http://www.um.edu.mt/matsec/reports/researchreports