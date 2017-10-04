Injured in Lija traffic accident
A 67-year-old man from Lija was seriously injured last night when he was hit by a car in his home town, the police said.
The accident happened in Mosta Road at about 10pm.
The man was hit by a Honda Civic driven by a 51-year-old man from Mosta.
