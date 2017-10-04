Freephone revealing social housing abuse
Three people added to ministry investigations team
A freephone number which allows people to report suspected abuse of social housing has already started reaping results.
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon told Parliament that the freephone number – 80072294 – had only been introduced recently but 18 reports had already been received, all of which were promptly followed up.
Replying to a question posed by MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Dr Falzon said that the Housing Authority had brought in three people who were experienced in investigating this sort of abuse.
Abuse can include renting a government property to third parties and squatting. There have also been cases where the relatives of the tenant keep the property as a second home after the tenant's death.
The government hosts tenants in 7,200 apartments. Last year the government recovered 89 properties following inspections which uncovered abuse.
