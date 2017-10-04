Car catches fire in Gzira
No one was injured this morning when a car caught fire in the car park of the national pool complex in Gzira.
The car had been parked at the time.
The blaze was extinguished by a fire crew.
Picture left by Michelle Clover.
Picture below by Daniel Cuschieri.
