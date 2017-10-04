Advert
Car catches fire in Gzira

No one was injured this morning when a car caught fire in the car park of the national pool complex in Gzira.

The car had been parked at the time.

The blaze was extinguished by a fire crew.

Picture left by Michelle Clover.

Picture below by Daniel Cuschieri.

 

