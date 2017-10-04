Watch: Brian Schembri open to national orchestra return - if his authority is not undermined

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Mro Brian Schembri has blamed Malta Philharmonic Orchestra's executive chairman, Sigmund Mifsud, for his controversial dismissal as conductor and artistic director, saying Mro Mifsud had been constantly trying to undermine his authority.

While describing the treatment in his regard as “humiliating” he said that since January of this year decisions started being taken behind his back with no consultation at all.

The 2016/17 concert season programme was a case in point, he said, complaining that he was kept in the dark even on the dates on which he was scheduled to give a performance.

The former MPO outlined his version of events which led to his dismissal last August at a press conference today.

Mro Mifsud had said that the straw which broke the camel’s back and led to Mro Schembri’s dismissal, was his decision not to turn up for the season-closing concert held on June 24. This was in breach of his contract as he was obliged to conduct at least five concerts per year. Mediation had failed, leaving no option but Mro Schembri's dismissal.

But Mro Schembri, flanked by his lawyer Kris Borg, today insisted that he had come from Paris specifically for the end-of-season concert.

“However, Mro Mifsud kept undermining my work and hence it is true that I could not conduct the concert due to friction with the orchestra management,” he said.

Mro Schembri noted that despite having raised the issue with the Culture Ministry's permanent secretary, the situation did not improve.

He said he had given notice he would not be conducting the June 24 concert to the Permanent Secretary and the Chairman and that there was enough time for alternative arrangements to be made.

“I made it equally clear that if Mro Mifsud ironed out the disagreements with everyone I was ready to conduct the concert, and I stayed on standby...On concert night I was in Malta and available until the last minute, as many people can confirm.”

Mro Schembri denied that the reason behind his dismissal was a new contract.

He said that he had been employed on a three-year contract, which would be automatically renewed. Hence when this period expired in December last year, he was on an indefinite contract.

“Yet Mr Mifsud wanted to give me a four-year definite contract with a set of conditions which would undermine my authority as artistic director,” he said.

The former MPO conductor also accused Mr Mifsud of illegally trying to change the contract to put him on a self-employed basis.

Mro Schembri will be taking the MPO to court for not paying him termination benefits.

Asked if he would ever return as MPO confuctor, Mro Schembri said he would not exclude such thing. “I am ready to go back if I am given to the original conditions of work, which did not undermine my authority” he said.