64 arraigned on drug trafficking charges so far this year

Photo: Shutterstock

A total of 112 people were arrested in the first eight months of this year on suspicion of drug trafficking, of which 64 have actually been charged.

The information was given in Parliament by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia in reply to a question by MP Beppe Fenech Adami.

Information available shows that there were 472 drug offences in 2015, three-quarters of which were for use/possession (mostly of cannabis) and the remaining quarter for supply.