Two of a kind

Whether there was a clique pulling the strings at the Nationalist Party headquarters before the last disastrous general election and before the election of the new leader, I do not really know.

What is clear to me is that there definitely is one now. If the articles in the newspapers (not blogger/s) are well-founded (and I have no doubt they are) then I feel sorry for the PN’s future, which is anything but bright.

On January 30, 2017, the Times of Malta published a letter of mine where I suggested that both parties are so similar they should merge and become one. Not only do I stand behind what I wrote that day but recent events have made me realise that, after the election of Adrian Delia as PN leader, they have become even more similar (I will refrain from using the word clone).

Who knows whether we are heading towards a one-party state?