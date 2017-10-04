Crafts village nostalgia

The editorial comments regarding the crafts village (September 28) brought back nostalgic memories of when, in 1971, the board chaired by Ġużè Cassar Pullicino had initiated proceedings to change the war-torn image of the crafts village.

As secretary of the board at the time my duties included minuting the decision to rename the site Raħal is-Snajja. Prevailing circumstances and the relevant minister’s resignation for health reasons prevented progress and further development including the Maltese title that was ignored and forgotten.

May the site continue to revamp our Maltese heritage through the arts and craftsmanship. I look forward to a long dream becoming a finished project.