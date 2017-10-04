World Cup winner joins Ħamrun Spartans

Cristian Zaccardo unveiled as Ħamrun Spartans' latest signing.

Ħamrun Spartans have bolstered their defensive department as they acquired the services of Italian defender Cristian Zaccardo, who is set to become the first World Cup winner to ever play the Maltese Premier League.

Zaccardo is no new name to football fans having been part of the Italian squad who claimed the World Cup title back in 2006, during which he featured in three matches against Ghana, United States and Ukraine.

The 35-year old defender played over 300 matches in the Serie A where he donned the shirts of Palermo, Parma, Bologna, Milan and Carpi.

The former Palermo player also had a spell in Germany which turned out to be successful as he clinched the Bundesliga title with Wolfsburg under the guidance of Felix Magath.

Moreover, Zaccardo formed part of the Italian U-21 squad which placed on top of the podium in the 2004 U-21 Championships.

Zaccardo is expected to make his debut with the Spartans when they take on Premier League leaders Gżira United on October 15.