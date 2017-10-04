Benna unveils a fresh new look

Malta Dairy Products Ltd., producers of Benna fresh milk and Benna fresh milk products, has launched an updated Benna logo that keeps the elements of past designs but has a more modern and bolder look that reflects the optimism with which the company is looking at the future.

The company has also launched the ‘Farmer owned – quality guarantee’ badge. The underlying concept behind this badge is the care being taken in every step of the journey of milk from the cow to the consumer’s table.

The company is preparing to launch new products.

All Benna products are made from 100 per cent fresh Maltese milk from dedicated dairy farmers with a genuine passion for milk. The farmers own the dairy company Malta Dairy Products Ltd, which guarantees the highest quality.

The company has also introduced new packaging for all its fresh milk cartons, including for fresh skimmed milk, fresh milk 2.5 per cent fat, fresh whole milk, fresh lactose free milk and fresh milkshakes.

Another innovation in the milk cartons is the introduction of a convenient cap on all cartons. Customers can now enjoy the benefits of fresh milk in a carton that is friendlier to the environment and has a better quality that safeguards the freshness of milk.

In the coming weeks, the company will also introduce new product, including Pure Butter made from 100 per cent Maltese cream, Tar-Raħħal Maltese cheese, lactose-free ricotta, coconut milkshake and lactose-free fresh milk in 500ml cartons.

As part of its ongoing capital investment programme that has already reached around €17 million in the last 10 years, Malta Dairy Products Ltd has announced a further capital investment of €3 million in more plant and machinery that will enable the company to continue producing products of high quality and enter new markets that will open new horizons to the local dairy industry.

This commitment to a continuous capital investment program ensures that the company operates from fully certified premises and uses state of the art equipment in all its processes.