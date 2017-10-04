Maltese artist Julinu on team of Loving Vincent artists

Maltese artist Julian Mallia, known as Julinu, is one of a team of international artists who have lent their creativity to the eagerly-anticipated film Loving Vincent. Julinu is a winner in the coveted World Illustration Awards 2016 and was also shortlisted for the 2015 edition.

Loving Vincent, a uniquely animated production where every frame is a painting, premieres at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian's, on Monday.

For one night only, art aficionados are welcome to experience the film premiere of Loving Vincent on Monday. The world got a peek at this film when a stunning trailer was posted online, becoming an overnight sensation. What viewers didn’t see was the many human hands behind the project - 95 pair of hands, and a pair of those belonging to Julinu.

The film begins after the death of van Gogh and follows one man’s quest to discover how he really died. He is believed to have killed himself, but he seemingly went from completely calm to suicidal in just a few short weeks.

In van Gogh’s own style of painting, we go along on an exploration into his extraordinary life and mysterious death.

Loving Vincent stars Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Chris O’Dowd, Oscar-nominee Saoirse Ronan, Aiden Turner, Helen McCrory, Eleanor Tomlinson and John Sessions.

The screening of the film starts at 8pm, followed by a question and answer session with directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, cast, National Gallery curator and special guests, and will be broadcast live from the National Gallery and presented by BFI London Film Festival.

www.edencinemas.com.mt