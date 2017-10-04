Esplora education programme launched

As it nears its one-year anniversary, Esplora has launched the second edition of the official Education Programme for the year 2017-2018 . The programme is a handbook which is to be used as a guide for the carefully-designed activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, being offered at Esplora.

Building on the past year’s experience, the Esplora team has put together a memorable learning experience for all visitors. The launch kicked off spectacularly by Esplora Presenters demonstrating flames, bubbles, fire tornandos, and the famous Van der Graaf generator, literally making hair stand on end.

Esplora’s mission and vision, through its exhibits, workshops, demos and shows, aspires to cultivate a culture of scientific curiosity and creativity by igniting a passion for questioning, investigation and discovery by encouraging visitors to explore, think, imagine, appreciate and create.

Esplora offers 200 interactive exhibits, 23 hands-on workshops, six live science shows, six artistic performances and workshops and seven planetarium films

Esplora uses such demonstrations in the form of hands-on activities to make visitors aware that science is all around them and that they already use scientific reasoning and skills within their daily activities, including making science-based choices continuously.

Esplora director Rachael Blackburn said that Esplora offers 200 interactive exhibits, 23 hands-on workshops, six live science shows, six artistic performances and workshops and seven planetarium films. New to this year’s programme is the inclusion of preset combos, where visitors can choose to do multiple activities in one visit.

MCSTs executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that further to the success of the inclusion of the STEAM approach within last year’s programme it was only natural for this year to present a rich programme bringing STEAM a 21st century approach to learning, to the core of Esplora’s offer.

Events feature thematic events, some of which extend over the weekend, and include Toi Toi packages on Sundays, seasonal activities, and evening events reserved for adults only.

This year’s programme started with a bang with ‘World Space Week’, which runs until October 8. The event is being held in collaboration with the National Coordinator for World Space Week, The Astronomical Society of Malta and The Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy.

Activities for all age groups include 'meet the astronomer', solar observation sessions, interactive talks on Earth & the Universe and space-themed hands-on workshops. T

www.esplora.org.mt