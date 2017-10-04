Watch: Iraq - Year Zero (ARTE)
Struggling to survive
A look at the lives of ordinary people struggling to survive in Mosul. In the liberated quarters, east of the city, Hamudi, a young orphan, struggles to survive by collecting waste. A volleyball teacher and his pupils rediscover joys that were once forbidden. Younis and Maryem, Arab peasants haunted by the fighting, finally return to the city.
