Watch: Do we really care about the vulnerable?
Malta's poor and vulnerable will be under the spotlight in tomorrow's edition of Times Talk.
In a blunt interview, Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar chairman Charles Miceli lists the social problems he faces on a daily basis, as well as the measures which need to be taken to fight what he claims to be the increasing rate of poverty.
Watch highlights of the programme above. The full interview will be uploaded on timesofmalta.com tomorrow.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.